Three injured in cracker unit blast in TN's Marakanam

VILLUPURAM: Two women and a man were injured in a blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Marakanam on Thursday morning. Police sources from Kottakuppam identified the injured as M Rajendran (53) of Mariamman Temple Street in Keezhputhupattu, S Andal (50) and P Gowri (65) of Periyakozhuveri.

Rajendran owned the cracker unit, which has been operational in a farmland near Ayyanar Temple in Keezhputhupattu for the past two decades. On Thursday morning, Rajendran and four women, were drying crackers, when allegedly due to friction, the crackers began to explode.

People rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Fire and rescue service personnel along with the police doused the fire and brought out the injured workers. They were rushed to a private medical college hospital in Ganabathychettykulam, Puducherry and Rajendran, who sustained 70% burns, was later shifted to JIPMER.

Kottakuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police S Sunil and officials from Marakanam taluk office visited the blast site and held inquiries. A senior police official said, “The crackers might have exploded due to friction while drying. Rajendran is in critical condition, but he is conscious. Andal sustained 18% burns, while Gowri sustained 5% burns.” Forensic experts have collected samples for analysis. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.