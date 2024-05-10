Three more arrested for hacking SC man to death in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Days after a 50-year-old Dalit man was allegedly hacked to death over community-related issues near Nilakottai in Dindigul, the Nilakottai police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the murder. The accused were identified as Ramesh Kumar (36), Vigneshwaran (22) and Karthik (19) of Kariyampatti.

According to police sources, a group clash erupted between two communities in the neighbouring villages of Nadupatti and Kariyampatti here on May 6. Three people -- Sakthivel, Marudhu and Loganathan of Kariyampatti -- were arrested for their alleged involvement in the clash, and police personnel were deployed in both villages to maintain law and order.

Subsequently, a three-member gang from Kariyampatti burgled into Nadupatti and hacked Aandar (50), a native of the village, to death, and fled the scene. Following this, various political outfits including VCK, Tamil Puligal and others staged a series of protests urging the police to apprehend the accused persons. Accordingly, a special team was constituted to probe the case, and the trio were arrested on Thursday.

Investigation revealed that following the arrest of Sakthivel, Marudhu and Loganathan on Monday, Ramesh, Vigneshwaran and Karthik burgled into Nadupatti wielding weapons, in a bid to showcase their dominance, and ended up killing Aandar, who was sleeping outside his house, police sources said.

It is also learnt that those arrested earlier were also part of the murder conspiracy, and hence all six have been booked in connection with the murder. Further probe is on and police personnel have been deployed in both the villages to prevent any such untoward incidents.