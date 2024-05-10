Tiruchy residents demand better facilities for Mallar Kambam at Anna Stadium

TIRUCHY: With more children opting to enrol in Mallar Kambam classes during the summer holidays, residents have demanded improved facilities for the traditional sport at the Anna Stadium in Tiruchy. The stadium, which hosted a Mallar Kambam event as part of Khelo India Youth Games recently, lacks proper facilities. It is challenging for children attending the summer special camp, rue parents, as children may suffer injuries due to small and sharp gravels on the ground. They commend the efforts of the sports department but emphasise the need for upgraded facilities to support the growing interest in the ancient form of gymnastics.

Following the state’s second-place finish in the Khelo India games, there has been a noticeable increase in individuals aspiring to learn the sport. With no dedicated venue for gymnastics at Anna Stadium, Mallar Kambam serves as a viable alternative, particularly for families unable to afford private sports clubs’ fees.

“Indoor stadium should be build for practicing Mallar Kambam. Only then the traditional sport can be taken to next level. We are even ready to help to make the existing outdoor pitch better,” said S Balasubramani, a parent. “As of now the sport is taught at free of cost. Since many cannot afford to go for gymnastics classes elsewhere, building an indoor stadium here offers better solution to the underprivileged families,” said K Kumar, another parent. District sports officer was unavailable for a comment.