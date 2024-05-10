Tiruppur residents demand removal of 'obscene' jewellery ad posters

TIRUPPUR: A group of residents and social activists sought the removal of advertisement posters of an Avinashi-based jewellery shop alleging it was obscene.

Speaking to TNIE, A Saravanan, a social activist, said, "Residents informed about the advertisment posters of the jewellery shop pasted in several parts of Tiruppur city. The female model was dressed inappropriately. These posters were pasted on the walls in Poluvapatti, PN Road, Palanisamy Nagar, Raja Nagar, Pitchamapalayam Pudur, Boyampalayam Pirivu. The jewellery shop in Avinashi town has pasted the posters on the eve of the Akshaya Tritiya. I was also surprised to find some women pasting brown sheets on the body parts of the female model. We seek removal of the posters."

Another social activist S Ravi said, "The posters didn't have the printer's name and mobile number, which should have been printed on the corners. Besides, the jewellery shop didn't seek any permission from local authorities to carry out mass advertisement especially when the model code of conduct is in force. The posters were pasted near temples, government schools and walls of houses."

An official from Tiruppur District Administration,"We have received a complaint and also informed the jewellery shop owner about the issue. Either show-cause notice or fine will be enforced for not seeking prior approval from the civic body."

(Akshaya Tritiya which is a Jain and Hindu festival is on Friday, May 10, this year. It is believed making new investments or purchases on the auspicious day yields good results. Jewellers resort to a major advertisement drive in the run-up to the festival.)