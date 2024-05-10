Toilets planned in 10-km long Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The state highways department has proposed to construct 32 bus stops on the Avinashi Road flyover with toilets. This was decided based on suggestion made by the Road Safety Committee headed by the District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, after officials from the state highways department (special projects) led by the divisional engineer V Samuthirakani and transport, CCMC, traffic police and revenue department conducted a joint review on the flyover work on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, divisional engineer Samuthirakani said, "In the meeting, the collector and CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran asked the highways department to add toilets in bus stops that will come up on the flyover. To study the plan, a committee was formed and conducted the review. So far 32 bus stops have been proposed on the flyover stretch from LIC signal junction to Goldwins on the Avinashi road for a 10.1 km distance. The Rs 1621 crore flyover project started in 2020 and is expected to get completed in December 2024."

"Work to construct ramps have commenced at seven out of eight places of the flyover. Ramp work near the Hope College signal junction is yet to be started due to delay in land acquisition. Collector has instructed to speed up land acquisition wherever it is pending," he added.

He further said the collector has suggested installing lifts along the foot-over bridge at the bus stops so that elderly people can easily access the flyover.

"Initially we planned providing elevators instead of lifts. But the cost comes to Rs 14 crore to install them with `50 lakh for annual maintenance. For lift, it comes to Rs 4 crore and less maintenance as compared to the elevator," he said.

Similarly, the highways department's internal audit team led by its superintendent engineer M Panneerselvam conducted a review on the Ukkadam - Athupalam flyover on Thursday. According to officials, almost 92% work of the project have been completed and the flyover may come into use from mid-June.