Turn toilets ‘smarter’ via QR code payment system, say Tiruchy residents

TIRUCHY: While the 410 public toilets in the city have Quick Response (QR) codes to receive feedback on hygiene and maintenance, the city residents and commuters want the facility to be upgraded to accept QR code-based payment.

According to a corporation official, of the 410 toilets (both public and community toilets), about 250 of them are paid toilets charging a nominal fee. A QR code-based payment system should be in place at least in some of the pay and use public toilets in high-footfall areas like bus stands, say commuters.

“We often need coins or currency notes of lower denominations when we travel by bus. Although the system of pay-and-use toilets are not to be blamed, the option of digital payment should be provided to commuters,” said Vasantha D, waiting to board a bus at Central bus stand.

Sankarapandian VK, a resident and retired TNEB engineer, who usually goes for a morning talk through Vayalur Road said he faces the same issue.

“I usually don’t carry my purse. I thought the smart toilet near the K Abishekapuram zonal office would have a QR code-based payment system. But when I approached a private contractor (tasked with maintaining the public toilet), he said such a facility is not available in any public toilet in the city.” When contacted, a senior corporation officials said, “We will consider affixing a QR code for payments outside such toilets and discuss it with the contractors.”