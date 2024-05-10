Two Bangladeshis arrested in Coimbatore for illegal entry

COIMBATORE: Two Bangladesh nationals were arrested for illegal entry and stay in the country on Wednesday. They were remanded in the central prison in Chennai.

According to police, M Mohammad Arzoo (26) and Bolash Chandra Burman (25) obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards using fake documents in West Bengal and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, respectively. Police traced and arrested them based on an intelligence alert on Wednesday. Search is on for one more suspect M Shakil (28) who lived in Tiruppur.

According to sources, Arzoo's mother was a West Bengal native and he entered India 12 years ago. Using his mother's proof he obtained an Aadhaar card in West Bengal. In 2021 he settled in Karnataka and changed the address to the state. In 2022, he came to Tiruppur and worked in a private garment firm. In March 2023 when the police searched for illegal immigrants, he produced his Indian documents and evaded investigation.

Subsequently, he moved to Manickampalayam in November 2023 and joined as a tailor in a private knitwear manufacturing unit. He brought the other two suspects from Bangladesh when he was in Tiruppur, said police.

Burman entered the Indian border in Assam in 2023 and reached Tiruppur where he obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards using fake documents. Shakil, another suspect allegedly helped him fabricate the documents.

Arzoo and Burman went missing for a few months till March this year and the investigation is under way to find out what they were doing, police sources added. Annur police arrested them under the provisions of the Foreigners Act.