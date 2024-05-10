Vehicle stickers: PIL wants ban across Tamil Nadu, Madras HC seeks govt reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to file reply to a public interest litigation petition seeking implementation of the crackdown against unauthorised stickers pasted on vehicles, as done in Chennai city, across the state.

When the petition filed by Devadas Gandhi Wilson of Chennai came up for hearing on Thursday, a vacation bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi ordered notice to the government directing it to file a reply in four weeks.

The petitioner had sought the court to issue orders to the government take action against pasting of unauthorised stickers on number plates and window shields of two-wheelers and four-wheelers across the state. He said such action is being taken in Chennai city and the authorities concerned had not made it clear whether it would be followed in other districts too. The Supreme Court order against use of black films on safety glasses, windscreens and side glasses is not being implemented in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Meanwhile, the court refused to issue orders to exempt doctors from the crackdown against unauthorised stickers. Justice R Kalaimathi ordered notice to the state on a petition filed by K Srinivasan of the Doctors Welfare Association of Tamil Nadu seeking the exemption and adjourned the matter to May 22.