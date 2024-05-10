YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar treated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for fractures in forearm

COIMBATORE: Based on the orders of judicial magistrate Court IV, ‘Savukku’ Shankar underwent examination in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday and was treated for fracture on his right forearm. After treatment, he was taken back to the Coimbatore central prison. His lawyer S Gopalakrishnan told media persons in the evening that X-ray showed Shankar suffered two fractures in his right hand.

On May 6, Gopalakrishnan filed a petition before the court stating that Shankar was assaulted inside the prison by officials. The court directed a team from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to visit Shankar along with a doctor. After conducting an inquiry, the team submitted a report to the magistrate stating that the prisoner had complained of pain in his right forearm and therefore, it was essential to take an x-ray and also get an opinion from a plastic surgeon. The magistrate passed an order on Wednesday directing the Coimbatore prison authorities to take him to CMCH for examination.

The magistrate refrained from going into the merits of allegations of custodial violence since it was not clear whether the injuries had been sustained due to the alleged attack or during a road accident that occurred on May 4 when Shankar was brought to Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai City police booked two more cases against Shankar for alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel and arrested him on Thursday. The arrest order was served to Shankar in the Coimbatore prison. Shankar has been arrested in five cases booked in Coimbatore, Theni, Tiuchy and Chennai so far.