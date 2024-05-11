Class 10 results: Villupuram leaps to 10th rank among TN districts

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district secured the 10th position in overall pass percentage on Friday in class 10 results that were released across the state. The ranking has improved from the 24th position in 2023 to the current position, which is the highest the district has showcased in the past two decades.

According to official sources, 22,673 out of 24,093 students appeared for the class 10 examination from 364 schools in Villupuram, achieving a pass percentage of 94.11.

"The district has 240 government schools, which has a huge role in the increase in overall numbers. The effort put in by the teachers through additional hours of tutoring, regular tests and special revision classes has led to the accomplishment. Moreover, 151 schools have 100% students passing the exams," say Skill and Education expert, U Karkee.

District collector C Palani said, "Steps will be taken to conduct special training classes for students who have not passed to face the immediate special examination. The students should not lose heart, parents and teachers must support them."