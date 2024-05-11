Class X results: Erode at 7th spot, Dharmapuri way behind at 28th place

COIMBATORE: The western region of Tamil Nadu couldn't match its recent excellent higher secondary (Class 12) board examination results in the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Friday.

As far as the western region is concerned, Erode district secured the 7th place out of the 38 districts in the state in the Class 10 final exams with a pass percentage of 95.08%, followed by the Coimbatore district with 94.01% in the 12th position, Namakkal with 93.51% at 14th spot, Tiruppur with 92.38% at 21st place, Salem with 91.75% at 24th place, Krishnagiri with 91.43% at 25th place, Nilgiris with 90.61% at 26th place and Dharmapuri with 90.45% at 28th place.

While Tiruppur district secured the first spot in HSC exams, its pass percentage in SSLC exam has fallen to the 21st spot. Social activists blame the rise in smartphone usage among boys as the primary reason.

According to official records, the SSLC pass percentage in Tiruppur in 2021-2022 was 88.64% (State Rank 30). The pass percentage improved in 2022-23 to 93.93% (State Rank 11), but it has now dropped to 92.38% (State Rank 21).

Speaking to TNIE, Su Moorthy, a social activist said, "For the past two years, I find boys are distracted in studies. As a history teacher in a government school in Tiruppur, I have noticed boys are more addicted to smartphones than girls. There is a rise in the usage of smartphones for playing video or interactive games in the past two years. Besides, they watch videos and other entertainment on social media platforms."

"Parents who are daily wagers are forced to buy smartphones for their boys. The price of good quality smartphones is in the range of Rs 8000 to Rs 12,000. Many boys in the 9th and 10th standard classes take up part-time jobs in garment units and other enterprises on Saturday and Sunday. Most of them are deployed as unskilled labourers in packaging and other minor works. This too drains their focus on studies," he added.

As in the previous years, the number of girls passing the SSLC exams is higher than the number of boys.

The performance of government schools in the Class 10 board exam in the western districts was also not great this year. Of the 38 districts, Erode was placed at 7, Namakkal at 14, Salem at 18, Coimbatore at 20, Krishnagiri at 22, Tiruppur at 26, Dharmapuri at 27 and Nilgiris at 29.