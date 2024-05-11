Contractor of Ukkadam flyover in Coimbatore pulled up for shoddy work

COIMBATORE : The contractor who has been carrying out the Ukkadam Flyover project works was served a notice by officials over the poor quality of work. As the flyover's structure started developing cracks before the inauguration, officials have taken action.

Cracks were found on the tar road at several places on the access road to the Selvapuram bypass from the flyover near the Sungam Junction.

The Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover project is being executed on behalf of the state highways department at an estimated cost of `360 crore. The project works which were kick-started in 2018 have entered the final stage now with painting works now on.

As reported by the TNIE the other day the internal auditing committee of the highways department which comprises officials from other divisions in the state, inspected the Ukkadam flyover project on Thursday. The officials inspected ramps, pillars, roads and other works.

A team led by Superintendent Engineer Panneerselvam of the Salem Division of the Highways Department inspected the flyover work. Highways department Coimbatore Division Superintendent Engineer Ramesh explained the works that were being carried out.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior state highways department official said, "A notice has already been issued in this regard to the contractor who has been executing the project. The contractor has been instructed to rectify this issue and fix the cracks immediately. Repair works will begin soon. Meanwhile, we have planned to finish the project work completely by June 30. Currently, about 50% of the demolition work of the TNSTC building in the Sungam bus depot has been finished."