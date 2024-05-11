NGT directs Tamil Nadu to include fishers’ housing as part of coast plan

CHENNAI: In a major victory for fishermen, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) to correct the ‘incomplete’ draft Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs) incorporating long-term housing plans for coastal communities as per the guidelines prescribed in the CRZ Notification, 2019.

The order was passed by the green bench, comprising of judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, while disposing of a petition filed by S Palayam, an artisanal fisherman from Urur Kuppam in Besant Nagar. The guidelines mandate states and union territories to prepare detailed plans for long-term housing needs of fishers living along the coast, in view of expansion and other needs, providing basic services including sanitation, safety and disaster preparedness.

However, the draft CZMP maps recently published by the state government on the Department of Environment’s website for public hearing omitted this crucial aspect. This was not the first time as the CZMPs prepared under CRZ Notification, 2011, were also incomplete with similar omissions. The high court and the NGT had previously directed the TNSCZMA to correct the maps, but no steps were taken. TNIE had published reports regarding these discrepancies.