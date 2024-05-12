250 sovereigns, Rs 5L stolen from woman cop’s house in Tamil Nadu; probe on

MADURAI: After more than 250 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash were stolen from the house of a police inspector at Alanganallur in Madurai district, the police have formed special teams to nab the accused, whose identity remains unknown.

The incident came to light on Friday when the family members of inspector Sharmila, attached to the Vilampatti police station in Dindigul district, returned home. Sharmila’s two children, who stay at the house, had gone to their grandmother’s house in Chatravellapatti village on May 8.

The miscreants had broken down the door and looted the valuables. Police teams scrutinized CCTV footage, and believe that the incident might have occurred late on May 8.

“Three special teams have been formed. Criminals with similar modus operandi and others are being investigated. Recently, the family had renovated the house and carried over some carpentry works. Therefore, those involved in the works are also being quizzed,” sources said.