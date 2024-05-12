3,100 kg gutka seized from shops across Coimbatore during surprise checks

COIMBATORE: A large quantity of banned tobacco products were seized by the authorities from shops across the Coimbatore district over the past few days.

A total of 5,568 shops were inspected by the officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department during a surprise inspection. Totally, 692 shopkeepers were found guilty of possessing the contrabands. Around 3,100 kilograms of gutka worth about Rs 30.7 lakh was seized from them. Each shopkeeper was imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 by the officials.

Shops found guilty of selling banned tobacco products for the first time were fined Rs 25,000 each. A total fine of Rs 17,07,500 has been imposed against the shopkeepers and they have been banned from trading for 15 days. Eight shops found guilty for the second time were fined Rs 50,000 each (total Rs 4 lakh) and they have been banned from doing business for 30 days.

In order to prevent the sale of pan masala, gutka and other tobacco products banned by the Tamil Nadu government, 23 Special Teams have been formed in collaboration with the Coimbatore District Police Department and Coimbatore District Food Safety Department.

Inspections are being held in Coimbatore Corporation areas such as Peelamedu, Ganapathy, Podanur, Town Hall, RS Puram, Saravanampatti, Saibaba Colony, Singanallur, Kalapatti, Avinashi Road, Gandhipuram, Vadavalli, Race Course, Ramanathapuram and suburbs such as Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Thondamuthur, Annur, SS Kulam, Periyanayakanpalayam, Karamadai, Anaimalai, Valparai, etc.