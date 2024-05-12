Pocso victim attends courts, yet scores 82 per cent in TN board exams

RANIPET: Vidhya (name changed), a 14-year-old victim of alleged child sexual abuse from Ranipet district, was attending court proceedings on at least two occasions and appearing for medical examination accompanied by her mother, while her classmates were preparing for the class 10 board examinations.

The trauma of the alleged abuse and the ordeal of going through legal procedures while hiding her identity through the use of a mask did not stop her from scoring 82% in the examinations. Like many others, Vidhya was also surprised by the results, despite not having enough time for preparations. “I did not cover the full syllabus and could not concentrate much because of all the trauma,” she told TNIE.

According to the First Information Report filed by the Ranipet police in March, the girl was sexually assaulted by a 54-year-old man 30–40 times over a period of two years. A case was registered against the suspect under IPC Sections 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and Sections 7 (touching a child's intimate body parts or any sexual act with them, without penetration), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 9(l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once and repeatedly), and 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Pocso Act, 2012.