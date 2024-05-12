Tamil Nadu: 20 per cent transformers in use beyond lifespan

CHENNAI: The recent fire accident at the Pattabiram substation near Avadi on the outskirts of Chennai has brought into focus the need for Tangedco to replace many of its substation transformers that are being used beyond their lifespan. The accident triggered power outage for 30,000 consumers for an entire night and plunged the area into darkness.

While the normal lifespan of 16 Megavolt Ampere (MVA) transformers widely used by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in substations is 20 years, about 20% or 800 of them have crossed their lifespan. About 4,000 transformers are currently in use at 1,949 substations across Tamil Nadu, sources said.

A senior Tangedco official said while distribution transformers cost anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, substation transformers cost Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore apiece. Procuring new substation transformers to replace the 20% old ones may cost anywhere between Rs 240 crore and Rs 800 crore. “We have nearly 200 substation transformers in stock. Whenever necessary, we replace the old ones,” the official said.