TN: Two arrested for denying haircut for Adi Dravidar people

DHARMAPURI: A 24-year-old hair dresser and his father, who allegedly denied to do haircut for a 17-year-old dalit boy near Harur were booked under SC/ ST ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Saturday.

According to police source, "A 17- year-old native of Kelaparai village near Harur, along with his friend had gone to a saloon shop for a haircut on Thursday evening, where the hairdresser identified as C Yogeshwaran (24) allegedly sent him out. Following this, the victim went to his village and informed a few youths about the incident, who then reached the saloon and enquired with Yogeshwaran, as to why the hair cut was denied.."

"Yogeshwaran's father Chinnaiyan (62) was also present at the shop then. He argued with the youth and informed them that denying hair cut for Adi Dravidar people has been a custom that has been followed for many years and refused the haircut," the police said.