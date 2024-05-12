TN: Two arrested for denying haircut for Adi Dravidar people

DHARMAPURI: A 24-year-old hair dresser and his father, who allegedly denied to do haircut for a 17-year-old dalit boy near Harur were booked under SC/ ST ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Saturday.
According to police source, "A 17- year-old native of Kelaparai village near Harur, along with his friend had gone to a saloon shop for a haircut on Thursday evening, where the hairdresser identified as C Yogeshwaran (24) allegedly sent him out. Following this, the victim went to his village and informed a few youths about the incident, who then reached the saloon and enquired with Yogeshwaran, as to why the hair cut was denied.."
"Yogeshwaran's father Chinnaiyan (62) was also present at the shop then. He argued with the youth and informed them that denying hair cut for Adi Dravidar people has been a custom that has been followed for many years and refused the haircut," the police said.
The group left the shop and the victim lodged a police complaint against Yogeshwaran and his father Chinnaiyan at Harur police station on Saturday. A case has been registered under sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (za) (D) of the SC / ST ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Both the accused has been remanded to Dharmapuri district jail on Saturday evening.
Speaking to TNIE, Harur inspector of police, Senthil Rajmohan said that awareness against caste discrimination will be conducted soon at various places.
In a similar incident, earlier this year, in February, a hairdresser was arrested and booked under the SC / ST ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act for denying haircut for a dalit man in Salem district. Two caste Hindu women near Harur were also arrested for serving tea for dalit women in coconut shells in the same month.