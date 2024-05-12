Transgender student defies norms to clear Class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: No hurdles could stop 17-year-old Sadhana Lakshmi, a transgender person, from clearing the Class 12 exam. Forced to stop attending classes, allegedly due to sexual harassment, Sadhana hammered down walls of stereotypes to score 289 marks and pass the exams with flying colours.

Born to Jeyamurugan and Bal Lakshmi of Therku Muthalapuram, near Ettayapuram, Sadhana studied at a VOC Government Higher Secondary School in Kovilpatti. Speaking to TNIE Sadhana Lakshmi said, “I discontinued my classes after the quarterly exams as I was constantly harassed and nagged by fellow students. My classmates disregarded me and passed lewd comments about me, sometimes to my face.”

While traveling to school, located 26 kilometres away, by bus, strangers used to harass me, Sadhana said, adding, “As I was harassed both at school and in public places, I decided to stop attending classes after the quarterly exam. However, I continued to contact some teachers who sent me study materials and model question papers. I am thankful to my teacher Nirmala and headmaster Suresh Kumar for encouraging me to appear for the exams.”

At home, she managed to study by watching videos related to the subjects online. “I learnt mathematics, physics and biology by watching videos on YouTube. Chemistry, which was a crucial subject, was taught in person by one teacher, Maheshwari,” the 17-year-old said.