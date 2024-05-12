Youtuber Gerald, second accused in ‘Savukku’ Shankar case, held in Delhi

TIRUCHY: Acting on a complaint by the Musiri DSP, a special police team from Tiruchy arrested YouTuber G Felix Gerald in Delhi on Friday night. He is expected to be brought to Tiruchy either by Sunday evening or on Monday after obtaining transit warrant from a court in Delhi, sources said.

The Tiruchy district cybercrime police had registered a case against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar following a complaint lodged by Musiri DSP MA Yasmin over his “derogatory” remarks against women police personnel in an interview on the online platform. Felix, whose YouTube channel streamed the interview, was named second accused in the case.

While hearing an anticipatory bail petition moved recently by Felix, the Madras High Court had also made oral observations that he could be booked as the prime accused for “felicitating” the derogatory remarks against women. Against this backdrop, a special team on the directions of Tiruchy SP RV Varun Kumar arrested Felix on Friday night. He was nabbed when he sought to submit a petition with the chairman of the Press Council of India over ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s arrest.