Bring park, walkers track under food street project, say Tiruchy residents

TIRUCHY: A dedicated food street, the first of its kind in the city, is becoming a reality. The city corporation has chalked out a plan and the preparatory works are under way for the food street to be set up at a vacant plot near Uzhavar Santhai in Anna Nagar.

Before the authorities go ahead with the project, residents want the nearby park and walkers track to be brought under the food street project. As per the current plant, food stalls will be set up in front of the park, which has deteriorated over the years due to neglect and lack of proper maintenance.

“Since the corporation is considering a food street on Uzhavar Santhai Road, it can convert the park space into a seating area without much investment. This would help the corporation ensure more seating space for visitors,” said S Nanthakumar, a resident of Cantonment area.

“Corporation officials, including the mayor, have several times claimed that they are unable to conduct maintenance of several parks due to a shortage of funds. If they include the park under the project, they can fund its maintenance with tax and rent income from the food street stalls.

The move would hence help the corporation ensure funds for park maintenance and also provide sufficient dining area for the food street project,” said P Seetharaman, a resident of Puthur.

According to G Karthika, a resident of Thillai Nagar, if stalls are to be set up in front of such a poorly maintained park, it would affect the image of the whole project. “The park may also turn into a dumping ground, so it is better to include it in the project,” she said. In response, senior officials said the corporation is yet to finalise several aspects of the project. “We will consider the proposal and take it up with the council,” an official said.