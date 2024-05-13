Extreme climate casts a long shadow on tea production in TN's Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A record high temperature during the summer, highest in seven decades, has cast a long shadow on the Nilgiris. What made it a double whammy for tea plantations is that it came close on the heels of the frost-ridden December. Thousands of micro and small tea planters in the valley are spending sleepless nights, worried about a significant production loss this year.

S Raman, who owns a seven-acre plantation in Kundha near Coonur, believes that annual production is likely to drop by 40% this year.

“Our tea leaves were badly affected by frost in December and once again by this summer heat which touched a new high after 72 years. The district usually receives summer showers. However, that has also not happened so far this year, leading to almost drought-like conditions in Nilgiris which is the water source for Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.”

Raman is also president of Nelikolu micro and small tea growers’ development association. He said tea growers have been handing over tea leaves to factories at Rs 16 per kg, which is a meagre sum. They have consistently been demanding the union government to increase the price to Rs 30 a kg for improving their livelihood. “A significant drop in cultivation this year is sure to affect cultivators in a bad way. Despite our repeated appeals, the union government has not considered the demand,” he said.

There are a total of 46,610 registered small tea growers and 19,000 unregistered tea growers in the state. They get a green leaf yield of 5,000 to 6,000 kg per acre every year and send it to government agencies like Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation (Indcoserve) and private players to manufacture tea dust.

Though tea plantations are also found in Valparai and Theni, Nilgiris is considered the tea belt of Tamil Nadu.