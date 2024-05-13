Farmers seek permission to take silt from Lower Bhavani Dam in Tamil Nadu
ERODE: Farmers here requested the Erode district administration to allow them to take the silt from the Lower Bhavani Dam to be used in their agricultural lands. They put forward this demand as the water level in the dam has plunged.
Raising the same demand, A Bannari, Bhavanisagar MLA, said, "Lower Bhavani Dam is the main water source for the people of Erode district. Lakhs of acres of agricultural lands in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts get irrigation facilities through this dam.
The water level in the dam is low at present. The water level in the dam has decreased after about six years, exposing the bed and the accumulated silt. Therefore, farmers are requesting the district administration to allow them to take the sediments for use in the agricultural lands as fertilisers."
"The district administration should permit the farmers to take the silt from the dam for agricultural use free of cost. The removal of silt leads to more water retention in the dam. This is beneficial for the people of Erode district," he added.
Bannari visited the dam on Saturday evening. PL Sundaram, former MLA of Bhavanisagar, said, "Allowing soil to be taken from the dam will benefit farmers and provide employment to hundreds of labourers and vehicle drivers. As the monsoon begins in June, permission should be given in advance."
M Krishnamurthy, Secretary of Sathyamangalam Flowers Farmers Association, said, "The district administration allowed us to lift soil from the dam about six years ago when the AIADMK was in power. Currently, the water level in the dam has decreased. So we have sought permission to take silt from the dam. This silt helps farmlands to flourish. So the permission should be given quickly."
Officials of the Water Resources Department of Lower Bhavani Dam (Water spread) said, "Farmers of Erode and Coimbatore have put forward a demand to take soil from the dam. At present the proposal has been sent to the District Collector of Erode. He will consider and take appropriate action."
As of Sunday, the water level of the dam was 44.5 feet (3.24 tmcft) against the full level of 105 ft (32.8 tmcft). Water inflow into the dam was 24 cubic foot per second or cusecs.