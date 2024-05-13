Farmers seek permission to take silt from Lower Bhavani Dam in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Farmers here requested the Erode district administration to allow them to take the silt from the Lower Bhavani Dam to be used in their agricultural lands. They put forward this demand as the water level in the dam has plunged.

Raising the same demand, A Bannari, Bhavanisagar MLA, said, "Lower Bhavani Dam is the main water source for the people of Erode district. Lakhs of acres of agricultural lands in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts get irrigation facilities through this dam.

The water level in the dam is low at present. The water level in the dam has decreased after about six years, exposing the bed and the accumulated silt. Therefore, farmers are requesting the district administration to allow them to take the sediments for use in the agricultural lands as fertilisers."

"The district administration should permit the farmers to take the silt from the dam for agricultural use free of cost. The removal of silt leads to more water retention in the dam. This is beneficial for the people of Erode district," he added.