GO issued to prosecute TN BJP chief Annamalai for comments against CN Annadurai

The order said that after careful consideration and deliberation and scrupulous study of the materials independently, the government is stratified that Annamalai’s statement is to promote disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups. Hence, under Section 196, the governor accords sanction for the prosecution for offences punishable under Section 153-A, sub-section(2), Section 153-B and others section to be taken cognizance by a court of complete jurisdiction.

Soon after the GO was released, Annamalai said on ‘X’ platform, “In the last 3 years, the draconian DMK govt has filed plenty of cases against me and our karyakarthas for speaking the truth & has recently issued a sanction to prosecute me yet again.”

Welcoming the sanction, he added, “I wholeheartedly thank the DMK govt for allowing us to recall what Thevar said in 1956, which they wish to erase from people’s memories.” Criticising the government, he said, “Our message to the DMK govt: You can’t stop us from exposing what is what. File as many cases as you want.”

It may be recalled that the government has already accorded permission to prosecute Annamalai for his ‘hate speech’ against a Christian missionary NGO. It was Piyush who had lodged a complaint against Annamalai following an interview in YouTube in which the BJP leader said Christian missionaries were behind the case that led to the Supreme Court restricting firecrackers during Deepavali.