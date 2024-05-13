Heavy rains predicted in TN districts till May 16; mercury may remain high in northern pockets

CHENNAI: In what could further bring the heat down in some parts of the state, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain in isolated places over Tamil Nadu from Sunday until May 16. South Tamil Nadu is likely to benefit most from the heavy rains, with the weatherman predicting downpours in Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Sivaganga and Kanniyakumari districts, while the western districts of Namakkal, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris are also expected to see heavy showers on Thursday.

Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some other parts of the state, while one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with up to 30-40 kmph speed until May 18, the bulletin added.

In the interior districts of the state, temperature will still remain 2-3°C above normal, likely hitting 40-41°C in isolated pockets over the plains of the north interior districts, and 37-39°C over the plains of the rest of the state, and 34-37°C over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

For Chennai, light or moderate rain is predicted in some areas for the next 48 hours (starting Sunday afternoon). Maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be 35-36°C and 29-30°C, respectively.

On Sunday, Devakkottai in Krishnagiri received 3.2 cm of rainfall, Yercaud got 1.7 cm, Salem 1.3 cm, and Tirupattur 1.2 cm.