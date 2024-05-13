Tamil Nadu: Nagapattinam MP and senior CPI leader M Selvaraj passes away at 67

CHENNAI: Four-time MP of Nagapattinam constituency and senior CPI leader M. Selvaraj, passed away due to illness in the early hours of Monday. He was 67.

Sources in the CPI said that Selvaraj had been grappling with health issues for the past three years, leading to frequent hospitalisations. Last week, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment, but died due to his illness at 2:40 am on Monday.

The CPI leader has represented the Nagapattinam constituency in 1989, 1996, 1998, and 2019. He did not contest the 2024 elections due to his illness and the seat was given to Vai. Selvaraj.

M. Selvaraj has been a committed member of the CPI for decades, starting from his student years. He held positions in the party's student and youth wings before ascending to the national committee as a member.

Known for his advocacy for the issues of Cauvery delta farmers, he played an important role in mobilising them to demand action from the Union government regarding the Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. His notable achievement included organising a massive human chain protest in July 1989 for 110 km from Thanjavur to Vedaranyam, demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

The veteran leader's mortal remains will be placed at his residence in Sidhamalli in Thiruvarur district, until Tuesday morning to allow the public to pay their respects. The final rites are scheduled for Tuesday at 10 am.