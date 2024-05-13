Tribal girl in Tamil Nadu tops class 10 boards from outside network coverage

TIRUCHY: “The number you’re trying to reach is not available at the moment,” echoes the recording whenever someone attempts to contact R Dhanusha, a tribal community girl from Sillaiyur village who has secured a centum in mathematics in the class 10 public examination.

As there is no mobile phone tower in her place, it’s quite tricky to reach out to Dhanusha and her parents, who are cashew farm workers in the village at Vannadu panchayat, nestled in the hills of Pachamalai. In order to talk to TNIE, she had to walk over a kilometre to get connectivity.

A student of Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Chinna Illupur, Dhanusha is the only student among all the five tribal residential schools in the Thuraiyur region to score a centum in the boards this year. Scoring a total of 450 marks, Dhanusha is also the topper of her school.

With her voice breaking up over the call, Dhanusha said, “I travelled back and forth to my village on weekends to work alongside my parents in the agriculture field. When my father goes to work in the downhill area, I take responsibility of the field along with my mother.”