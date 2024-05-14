91.17% students pass class 11 examinations in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Class 11 students in Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 91.17 % in the results that were declared by the directorate of examinations on Tuesday.

The pass rate of girls and boys were 94.69% and 87.26% respectively with a difference of 7.43 percentage points. There were 9,049 absentees.

Of the 8,11,172 students who wrote the examination, 7,76,844 students cleared it. Last year, 7,06,413 out of 7,76,844 students passed the examination with pass percentage of 90.93.

As far as different types of schools are concerned, government schools had the lowest pass rate with 85.75%. It is 92.36% for government aided schools and 98.09% for private schools.

Among the different streams, students from arts stream students had lowest pass percentage of 72.89% while it was 78.72% for vocational students, 86.93% for commerce students and 94.31% for science students.

More number of students had centums in computer science (3,432), followed by mathematics (779) and economics (741). A total 8,418 centums were registered in different subjects.

Of the 8,221 disabled students who wrote the examination, 7,504 (91.27) passed.

Among the districts, Coimbatore had the highest pass percentage (96.02%), followed by Erode (95.56%) and Tiruppur (95.23%). Among government schools, Erode occupied the first spot with (92.86%). Ariyalur and Tiruppur followed it with 92.59% and 92.06% respectively.

Vellore recorded lowest pass percentage with 81.40% followed by Tiruvallur 85.54% and Kallakurichi 86%.

The supplementary examinations for the students will begin from July 2 while all students can receive their provisional marksheet from May 17. Students can apply for copy of their answer sheets and retotalling from May 15 to May 20.