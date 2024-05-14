CBSE results: Class 10 pass rate highest at 99.84

CHENNAI: In the class 10 and 12 board examination results released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, Tamil Nadu students registered pass percentages of 99.84 and 98.74 respectively. Notably, the state’s class 10 pass rate is the highest in the country.

At the national level, the class 10 pass percentage stood at 93.6, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year; while that of class 12 saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98.

Among the 74,337 state students (40,325 boys, 34,012 girls) who took the class 12 boards, 73,398 (39,679 boys, 33,719 girls) managed to pass. In terms of ranking, neighbouring states of Kerala (99.91%), Telangana (99.15%) and Andhra Pradesh (98.96%) scored above TN.

The Chennai region, comprising of parts of AP, TN, Telangana, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, registered pass percentages of 99.30 (class 10) and 98.47 (class 12) in the boards, an improvement from last year’s figures of 99.14 and 97.40 respectively. The region took third place, following Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

While the pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys by a margin of 6.4 percentage points at the national level in the class 12 examination, it was less so in Tamil Nadu as well as in the Chennai region. The pass percentage of boys and girls were 98.40 and 99.14 respectively in TN while it was 98.05 and 98.96 respectively in the Chennai region.

Among the schools in Tamil Nadu, government-aided schools recorded a pass rate of 100%, government schools 98.46%, independent schools 98.78% and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools 98.75%. However, there are only 20 government-aided CBSE schools in the state.