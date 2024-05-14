CBSE results: Class 10 pass rate highest at 99.84

CHENNAI: In the class 10 and 12 board examination results released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, Tamil Nadu students registered pass percentages of 99.84 and 98.74 respectively. Notably, the state’s class 10 pass rate is the highest in the country.
At the national level, the class 10 pass percentage stood at 93.6, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year; while that of class 12 saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98.
Among the 74,337 state students (40,325 boys, 34,012 girls) who took the class 12 boards, 73,398 (39,679 boys, 33,719 girls) managed to pass. In terms of ranking, neighbouring states of Kerala (99.91%), Telangana (99.15%) and Andhra Pradesh (98.96%) scored above TN.
The Chennai region, comprising of parts of AP, TN, Telangana, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, registered pass percentages of 99.30 (class 10) and 98.47 (class 12) in the boards, an improvement from last year’s figures of 99.14 and 97.40 respectively. The region took third place, following Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.
While the pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys by a margin of 6.4 percentage points at the national level in the class 12 examination, it was less so in Tamil Nadu as well as in the Chennai region. The pass percentage of boys and girls were 98.40 and 99.14 respectively in TN while it was 98.05 and 98.96 respectively in the Chennai region.
Among the schools in Tamil Nadu, government-aided schools recorded a pass rate of 100%, government schools 98.46%, independent schools 98.78% and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools 98.75%. However, there are only 20 government-aided CBSE schools in the state.
Of the class 12 state students who cleared their boards, 14,011 students were general category students, while 52,802 Other Backward Caste students, 6,218 students were from Scheduled Castes and 367 students were from Scheduled Tribes. Their pass percentages being 99.34, 98.70, 97.75 and 97.87 respectively.
Among the 95,438 class 10 state students who took their boards, 95,290 (51,773 boys, 43,517 girls) managed to pass. Tamil Nadu stood first among states (excluding union territories) in the class 10 performance closely followed by Kerala where 99.79% cleared the exams. Andhra Pradesh occupied the third spot with a pass percentage of 99.66%.
Once again, government-aided schools recorded a 100% pass rate, followed by private schools with 99.87%, Kendriya Vidyalaya schools with 99.55% and government schools (99.25%).
Of class 10 state students who cleared the exam, 17,332 belonged to general category, 68,816 to OBC, 8,687 to SC and 455 to ST. Their pass rates being 99.91%, 99.85%, 99.70% and 99.13% respectively. “We have gotten good results this year for both class 10 and 12 students,” said the principal of a CBSE school.