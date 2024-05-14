Gudalur residents start black-flag stir against elephant corridor plan

NILGIRIS: GUDALUR residents on Monday hoisted black flags condemning the forest department’s draft elephant corridor plan.

The people said more than 37,856 houses, including 2,547 in O-Valley panchayat, would be affected if the department implements the corridors mentioned in the draft which was released seeking feedback from people. Out of the 42 elephant corridors listed, 31 are in Gudalur alone.

In a meeting convened by Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan of the AIADMK, leaders of BJP, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and SDPI agreed to conduct the black flag protest for a week.

“The department must remove all the places that have been identified as elephant corridors in Gudalur since people will be hit hard as there may be further restrictions. I will meet forest minister M Mathiventhan and urge him to withdraw the plan for Gudalur,” Jayaseelan said.

Members of Gandhi Nagar and Makkal -Vivasayikal Padhukappu Sangam questioned the haste of the Forest department in releasing the draft when the poll code was in place.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE the residents will not be moved from their present location and the draft plan will be taken for discussion through the district collectors soon.

“The elephant corridor is a narrow stretch and will be identified without affecting the public,” he said.