PWD plans to sink 30 new borewells in Puducherry town for more water

PUDUCHERRY: To address the acute drinking water shortage in prominent areas in the town, the Public Works Department (PWD) has drawn up plans to sink around 30 new borewells. The decision comes amid reports of soaring Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in water in several areas, such as Rainbow Nagar, Venkatanagar and Krishna Nagar. A higher TDS level has reportedly rendered the water saline and unfit for consumption.

The PWD officials revealed that some borewells, plagued by exceptionally high TDS levels, are contaminating the town's water supply. "We are in the process of identifying borewells with higher TDS levels, which will then be discarded and replaced with new ones in areas where the water quality is better," said an official source.

Technical assessments are underway to accurately measure the TDS levels in the water, while simultaneous testing is being conducted in areas where the water quality is promising, including the East Coast Road, Lawspet, Pillaichavady, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra. A source from the PWD said, "The replacement of approximately 30 borewells is contingent on approval from the State Groundwater Authority (SGWA)."

The new borewells will likely contribute to 10 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of water in the town area, where the estimated daily water requirement is around 40 MLD. The plan to sink new borewells is expected to take around two to three months.

Meanwhile, plans for establishing a 40-MLD desalination plant are set to gain momentum post-elections. The project aims to address long-term drinking water needs, ensuring sustainable access to clean water for the town's populace.