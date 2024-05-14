Tamil, maths, origami: Summer camp in Tiruchy district library a big draw among kids

TIRUCHY: With parents growing increasingly concerned about the impacts of screen addiction of their kids particularly during the holiday season, most have enrolled their children in summer classes in Tiruchy district central library to keep them engaged.

The summer programme and workshops for children conducted by the central library gained momentum as more people turned up in the classes to learn the basics of Tamil, Maths and Origami, the Japanese art of folding papers on Monday.

“More than 100 students attend the class here daily,” said an official. To learn origami, the second floor of the library was jam-packed with school kids between the ages of 4 years to 16 years. S Geetha has enrolled two of her children in the class and finds these classes to be all about the art of learning something new.

“Due to screen addiction, my child is not able to learn anything new. Here, learning is made more easy and interesting.” “My child is weak in Maths, the basics of Mathematics class is taught well here,” she added. S Sonali, a Class IX student said, “I was curious to learn the basic pronunciation in Tamil. Addressing the basics of a subject is what I like about these classes. Also, I am excited to learn robotics and Tamil folk arts in the upcoming classes.”

T Vanitha, a temporary staff of a government primary school in Anna Nagar travelled with three of her students from Somaparampettai to reach the learning centre. "Some parents find it hard to guide them towards doing productive things. Here, students actively engage in learning, basically because of the teaching by the experts here,” she said. K Arun Balan, instructor of the origami session said,

“Origami classes will open up the creative brain of the children. It helps them think and visualise the objects.” The programmes, which started on May 7 are set to end by May 30, with Robotics class and puzzle solving classes on May 15th and 16th. Other sessions include science experiments, storytelling and drawing.