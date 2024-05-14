Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar’s dying declaration sent to experts for study

TIRUNELVELI: The ‘dying declaration’ and letter of Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar Dhanasingh have been sent to handwriting experts for verification of authenticity, and 10 special teams, each led by a DSP, have been constituted for a scientific probe of the ‘suspicious death’, said IG (South Zone) N Kannan. Talking to reporters on Monday, he said the ‘man missing’ case of Jeyakumar has been altered into ‘suspicious death’ case.

“Jeyakumar purportedly wrote a ‘dying declaration’ addressing Tirunelveli SP, which was not handed over to the latter, and also a letter marked to his nephew. His body was found tied up using metal strings, a cement slab was tied to the body, and a steel scrubber was found inside his mouth. We have constituted 10 teams, each led by a DSP, to probe. The ADSP, SP and senior IPS officers are monitoring it,” said Kannan, adding that the officials have recorded statements of 32 people, who were named in the ‘dying declaration’.

He said police have received only an interim postmortem report and are awaiting the final one. “As per the interim autopsy report, there were no injuries on Jeyakumar’s body. We are yet to receive the results of some scientific tests including the DNA test. Investigation is under way in all aspects, and we are are still keeping Jeyakumar’s death under the ‘suspicious death’ category, as decision is yet to be made over whether it was a suicide or murder,” Kannan said.

The official also stated that the leader’s purported ‘dying declaration’ and letter are being analysed by a handwriting expert and their inquiry has revealed certain exaggerations in the letter. “We have recovered a torch light from the place where Jeyakumar’s body was recovered. An inquiry is also being conducted with his family members and those with whom he allegedly had property disputes,” he added.

When asked whether Assembly Speaker M Appavu, who has been named in Jeyakumar’s letter, will be summoned for inquiry, Kannan said that they will conduct an inquiry with the leader, if necessary.