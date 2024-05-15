Tamil Nadu: Panchayats can breathe easy as funds released

COIMBATORE: A day after the TNIE published a report about difficulties faced by panchayats because funds were not released since February, the Rural Development Department on Tuesday released Own Source Revenue (OSR) due to all panchayats that had been pending over more than 72 days. The fund was released to account of each panchayats on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, R Saravanan, Assistant Director of Panchayat administration said, “The fund was released to all 227 village panchayats in Coimbatore.”

R Rajkumar, president of Vadakkalur Panchayat said, “The total OSR fund of Rs 7,85,182 which had been pending for the last two months was released to our panchayat account from the State Nodal Account under Tamil Nadu Panchayat Simplified Accounting System. We will soon settle all dues to contractors and suppliers.”

Similarly, M Natararsan, president of Pogalur Panchayat and vice president of panchayat president union said, “Our panchayat was credited OSR fund of Rs 9,32,658. Also, I checked with presidents of other panchayats, they said they received the OSR fund.” Kanjampalli Panchayat president Chitra Subramaniam said that their panchayat was credited Rs 11 lakh.