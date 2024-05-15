Thalamalai locals in Tamil Nadu travel 22 km for treatment, demand government hospital

ERODE: Stating that they have to travel long distances to access health care, people in the Thalamalai panchayat, which comprises 10 hill villages in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), have appealed to the district administration to establish a government hospital in the area.

Around 1,500 families live in these villages.

A Sennanjagan, a villager of Thalamalai, said, “In Thalamalai and surrounding villages, people are often threatened by wild animals including elephants. Even on Monday morning, an elephant entered my farmland and damaged the crops. There are about 12 hill villages under Thalamalai village panchayat. If any one in these villages is unwell, or if they are attacked by wild animals, they have to go to Thalavadi Government Hospital, which is about 22 km away.”

“Not all diseases can be treated at the Thalavadi Government Hospital. It has facilities to treat common ailments like fever and for first aid. For major treatments we have to travel more than 50 km to Sathyamangalam. Otherwise we have to go to Karnataka. And, if we leave by bus to get treatment for fever, we have to spend a whole day coming back home.” he added.

“Travelling long distances for medical treatments is a routine matter for our villagers. So there needs to be a solution for this. The government should set up a hospital in Thalamalai,” he added.

N Mathesh, another villager of Thalamalai, said, “The hill villages including Thalamalai , Kodipuram, Mudhiyanur, Thottapuram, Bejalatti, Mavanantham, Kali Dhimbam, Thadasalatti, Ittarai are under Thalamalai village panchayat. We all go to Thalavadi for medical treatment.

There is a primary health centre in Thottapuram but there is only one nurse on duty. There is no doctor there.” M Komathi (name changed) said.

“It is difficult to go for treatment at night owing to wildlife threats.”

M Nagan, president of the village panchayat, said, “We have sent several petitions to higher officials seeking a government hospital at Thalamalai. We haven’t got a proper answer.”

Officials of the health and family welfare department of Erode said, “There are certain regulations for setting up a government hospital. An inspection will be done soon in Thalamalai village. The number of primary health centres in the area will be taken into account. After that appropriate step will be taken.”