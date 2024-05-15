VIT founder awarded doctorate by US varsity

VELLORE: Founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Dr G Viswanathan was conferrred with an honorary doctorate by the State University of New York. Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger honoured Viswanathan with the honorary doctor of laws degree during the Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony on Friday.

He was awarded the honorary doctorate for his contributions to international higher education. Stenger described Viswanathan as a trailblazer in widening access to higher education in India and fostering partnerships with institutions worldwide.

Among those who attended the convocation ceremony were also Binghamton University provost Donald Hall, and dean Srihari Krishnaswamy. Viswanathan was previously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the West Virginia University, US, in 2009.