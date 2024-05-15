Tamil Nadu

VIT founder awarded doctorate by US varsity

He was awarded the honorary doctorate for his contributions to international higher education.
Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger and provost Donald Hall confer honorary doctor of laws degree on VIT chancellor G Viswanathan
Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger and provost Donald Hall confer honorary doctor of laws degree on VIT chancellor G Viswanathan(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

VELLORE: Founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Dr G Viswanathan was conferrred with an honorary doctorate by the State University of New York. Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger honoured Viswanathan with the honorary doctor of laws degree during the Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony on Friday.

He was awarded the honorary doctorate for his contributions to international higher education. Stenger described Viswanathan as a trailblazer in widening access to higher education in India and fostering partnerships with institutions worldwide.

Among those who attended the convocation ceremony were also Binghamton University provost Donald Hall, and dean Srihari Krishnaswamy. Viswanathan was previously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the West Virginia University, US, in 2009.

honorary doctorate
Vellore Institute of Technology
Dr G Viswanathan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com