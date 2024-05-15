Water woes remain a major hurdle for villagers in Tamil Nadu's Kadaladi block

RAMANATHAPURAM: Getting a pot of water remains an uphill task for the residents of Sikkal and Pottalpatchaeri villages under Kadaladi block in Ramanathapuram as they are yet to be provided with pipelines, thereby forcing them to purchase water from private operators. Though the district often faces water scarcity issues, the availability of integrated drinking water scheme pipelines cater to a majority of the water needs of the residents.



However, in Sikkal and Pottalpatcheri villages, which are inhabited by over 300 families, locals are left with no other option but to purchase water from private operators, owing to the delay in distribution of water through integrated drinking water pipelines. It may be noted that the residents depend on the pipelines due to increased salinity in groundwater.



According to Pritvi, resident of Pottalpatcheri, no action was taken to provide water for the village, in spite of submitting several petitions. "Till date, we have been using water stored in village tanks for domestic use, and also purchase water from private operators for `9-10 per pot. Though there are pipelines, we receive water only once in a week or every 10 days. At times, drinking water is brought in lorries, but they are not enough to cater to the needs of the people," he said.



Pritvi further said that even though bore wells were dug in their village, increased salinity made the ground water unfit for use. "We are left to wander around to fetch water to meet our daily requirements," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, Vadivel, a resident of Sikkal region, also alleged that both the drinking water and road issues remain unaddressed despite submitting a series of petitions with the officials concerned.

"Though there is a reverse osmosis (RO) plant to treat saline water, it remains inoperative, leaving residents to depend on potable water. Funds were allocated to lay new water pipelines, but no action was taken," he alleged, adding that steps should be taken to provide a permanent connection to ensure frequent water distribution.



Meanwhile, when contacted, official sources said that action was being taken to address the issues of the villagers and provide them with drinking water.