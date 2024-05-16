Biometric system to be set up in Tangedco offices

COIMBATORE: Tangedco will be implementing the Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) for all its officers and employees soon.

The Senior Personnel Officer (Labour) on Tuesday sent a letter to all Chief Engineers (CEs) that they should submit the consolidated particulars such as sanctioned post, all office addresses, and availability of computers and networks at offices, email addresses etc.

Further, she stated that even after several reminders and frequent reminders over phone calls to the administrative officers, they have not furnished the report to date.

"Those details are essentially needed for the implementation of the Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System for all officers and employees of Tangedco," said the release.

Officers in the Tangedco Coimbatore region are preparing the details to be submitted to the top officers and this work will be completed by next week, stated official sources.

"There is a high chance the biometric attendance system will be implemented in Tangedco within two or three months," sources added.

Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Voice N Logu told TNIE, "I have filed a petition at the Madras High Court seeking implementation of the bio-metric attendance system in Tangedco as some staff do not follow the office timings. Last December, Tangedco assured the court that it has been taking steps to implement it."

"However, officers are delaying the implementation of the bio-metric attendance system in Tangedco," he alleged. When asked about it, Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani told TNIE that this work is under way.