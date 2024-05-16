Erode farmers stock up turmeric seeds, keep fingers crossed for rain

ERODE: Farmers in Erode have started stocking up on turmeric seeds in the hope that the southwest monsoon may be bountiful this year. Currently, the price of turmeric seed goes up to Rs 40 per kg. Last year, its price rose to Rs 70 per kg from Rs 15. Farmers believe that the price may rise this year as well. If not, they intend to sell it in the market if the procurement price is good.

S Periyasamy, president of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, said, “I had cultivated turmeric (finger variety) in 2.5 acres. Harvesting was completed last week. I am planning to take 20 quintals of fresh turmeric to market for sale. The preparation work is currently on. Turmeric is currently being dried for polishing.”

“Besides, I have kept 5,000 kg of fresh turmeric to be used as seed. This is 1,000 kg more than last year. I only need 1,500 kg for cultivation and the rest, 3,500 kg, will be sold as seed turmeric. Currently, turmeric seed is being sold at Rs 40 per kg. We hope that the southwest monsoon will bring good rains this year and if it comes as expected, the Lower Bhavani Dam will get water inflow. Subsequently, water will be opened for irrigation, which will encourage farmers to cultivate turmeric as the crop needs consistent humidity,” he explained.

Periyasamy hoped that with the increase in the demand for turmeric seed, its price will also increase.