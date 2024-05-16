Tamil Nadu

Govt officials must follow safety measures during temple festivals to avert untoward incidents: Madras HC

The order was passed on a petition filed by temple activist A Radhakrishnan of Salem. He filed the petition following the death of a person after the Pennagaram Kaliamman temple car toppled during a festival in 2022.
The Madras High Court.File photo | Express
CHENNAI: The guidelines framed by the government on safety measures must be followed by all officers of the departments concerned during temple festivals to avert untoward incidents, the Madras High Court said in a recent order.

The first bench, consisting of Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, said, “Naturally, guidelines which are framed by the government have to be adhered to by all the officers concerned and precautionary measures are also to be undertaken to avoid untoward incidents.” It added that the mandate issued by the government pursuant to the guidelines has to be applied and followed.

The order was passed on a petition filed by temple activist A Radhakrishnan of Salem. He filed the petition following the death of a person after the Pennagaram Kaliamman temple car toppled during a festival in 2022. The petitioner sought appropriate orders to the government on the precautionary and safety measures to be followed during festivals.

