Green panel reserves order in Injambakkam sand dune case

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reserved the order in the case of alleged flattening of sand dunes by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at Injambakkam.

Fishermen activist K Saravanan has filed an application before the NGT saying CMDA and Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Projects Limited, a special purpose vehicle established by the state government for renourishment and revitalisation of Chennai’s coast from Marina Beach to Kovalam for Rs 100 crore, was levelling sand dunes using earthmovers, digging borewells in Olive Ridley turtles nesting ground, and dumping construction debris for the building cycle track, pedestrian pathway, food court, and open air theatres.

According to the petitioner, when the CMDA approached the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Management Authority for clearance, the authority recorded that the activities were not permissible in the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) area and returned the proposal. Saravanan, however, said that the authority went beyond its statutory mandate and suggested the CMDA to try the project for Blue Flag Certification to get an exception from the CRZ norms.

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for CMDA, refuted the allegations and claimed that no dunes were destroyed. A counter affidavit, undersigned by Anshul Mishra, member-secretary of CMDA, was submitted before the NGT.