Heavy to very heavy rain likely to pour in several districts of Tamil Nadu till May 20

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts till May 19. It also gave the same forecast for Thoothukudi and Theni on Friday; Theni, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris on Saturday and Sunday, and Dindigul on Sunday.

The centre also added that isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni, districts. Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi on May 20.

According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruppur, and Erode districts and Karaikal area. It is also likely to rain in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris on Friday, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul on Saturday and Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur on Sunday.