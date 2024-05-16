Heavy to very heavy rain likely to pour in several districts of Tamil Nadu till May 20

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts till May 19. It also gave the same forecast for Thoothukudi and Theni on Friday; Theni, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris on Saturday and Sunday, and Dindigul on Sunday.
The centre also added that isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni, districts. Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi on May 20.
According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruppur, and Erode districts and Karaikal area. It is also likely to rain in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris on Friday, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul on Saturday and Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur on Sunday.
As far as the general forecast, it said that light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till May 20. The maximum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 3-4°C at many places for the next five days and it will be below normal to normal in most parts.
In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 29°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27°C on Friday. While sky conditions will be cloudy, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.
In the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district registered the highest of 16 cm of rain, Singampunari in Sivagangai district 14 cm and Mannargudi in Thiruvarur 13 cm. Chennai and suburban areas also received widespread rains on Thursday.