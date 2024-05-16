Man touches snapped electric wire, dies

ERODE: A 34-year-old man having mental health issues was electrocuted to death at Vellode after he came into contact with a live wire that allegedly snapped during the rain on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as K Somasundaram of Nallampalayam.

Police said Somasundaram was under the care of his elder brother Shankar.

Nallampalayam received heavy rain with strong winds on Tuesday evening. Around 6 pm, a person named Thangamuthu, who is from the same area, went to his farmland at Odakkadu Thottam. At the time, he saw Somasundaram holding on to a broken electric line.

He then informed Shankar who alerted the Vellode police. Police cut the power supply, took the body and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai.

A case has been registered.

"No one noticed Somasundaram going out amid rain. He took a road leading to a private farm and picked up the electric wire lying there. But as soon as the information came to light, the power supply was disconnected. The line was fixed by the TANGEDCO on Wednesday morning," a police officer said.

Officials at the TANGEDCO office (Perundurai South) at Vellode did not respond to TNIE's calls for a response.