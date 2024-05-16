Modi reaching out to Muslims to avoid defeat: Tamil Nadu Congress chief

DHARMAPURI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said the BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are denying that they spoke against Muslims because they have sensed defeat.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sensed that the BJP would lose in the election. The latest intelligence reports state that BJP would win less than 100 seats in the 329 seats it has contested so far. After sensing this unfavourable situation and to increase votes in upcoming phases, Modi has stated he was not against Muslims or Islam."

Selvaperunthagai added, "BJP ministers have been conducting divisive politics. Several ministers have made hateful comments against Muslims. No amount of apology would change the situation."

Further, Selvaperunthagai lashed out at PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss saying, "The Vanniyar Sangam and PMK were created with the grand ambition of social justice. How can PMK ally with the BJP when they have fundamentally different ideologies? PMK should have stood with the Indian National Congress."

Speaking about Savukku Sankar's arrest, he said "Freedom of speech and expression is the fundamental right of every citizen, but it has its limits. His remarks against policewomen are unacceptable and he must be punished by the law. At the same time, police must ensure there are no human rights violations."