Tamil Nadu: 13 lakh more pay electricity bills online compared to 2023

CHENNAI: Year on year, the state is marking a sharp increase in the number of consumers making their electricity bill payment online, according to the data accessed by TNIE from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

In April 2023, 57.25 lakh consumers opted for online payments and the number surged to 70.20 lakh by April 2024. Consequently, the collection from digital payments increased from Rs 1,550 crore to Rs 2,010 crore during the same period.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Out of the total 3.5 crore consumers, which include domestic users, commercial establishments, and industries, Tangedco collects payment from nearly one crore of them every month (as per their billing cycle). Of these, over 70% are now using online payment methods.”

Another official said major cities like Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Madurai have seen a significant increase in online payments. “However, we still need to focus on improving digital payments in rural areas and hill stations.”

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said, “Though the increasing trend in online payment is welcoming, it is essential to introduce an Electronic Clearing System (ECS), for the ease of senior citizens.” ECS is a method of automatic fund deduction from bank accounts, once the owner authenticates the biller’s details.

Responding to this, a senior official said, “We have received the same demand from several consumers and are currently analysing it.”

Biometric system to be set up in Tangedco offices

Coimbatore: Tangedco will soon be implementing the Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) in all its offices. The senior personnel officer (Labour) on Tuesday sent a letter to all chief engineers to submit the consolidated particulars such as sanctioned post, all office addresses, availability of computers and networks at offices, email ID etc. There is a high chance for the system to come into force in two or three months, said sources.