Three Malayalis allegedly end their lives inside car near Theni's Cumbum

THENI: Three members of a family from Kerala were found dead after allegedly ending their lives inside a car near Cumbum Mettu on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the locals saw a Kerala registration car parked at the foothills of Cumbum Mettu for long hours. Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found the three members dead inside.

Upon alerting, Cumbum North police rushed to the spot and informed their relatives using the car registration details. Police said their relatives identified them as George (58), his wife Mercy (55) and their son Akil (35) of Kottayam in Kerala. Later, their bodies were sent for postmortem in Government Medical College Hospital in the district.

In the preliminary inquiry, the police said the couple had a debt issue and ended their lives. Cumbum North police registered a case under 174 CrPC and launched an investigation.

(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044 24640050)