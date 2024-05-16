Unseasonal rain rubs salt in the wounds of salt pan workers, owners in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The salt industry in Thoothukudi is in a state of disarray as unexpected rains, nearly three spells in two and a half months, have hampered the salt manufacturing process. Even as the Thoothukudi region is well-known for the salt pans, located along the coastline, the unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in December have already disfigured the salt pans stretching between Vembar and Kulasekarapattinam in the district.

Meanwhile, salt pan owners are left in the lurch as several tonnes of salt, stocked in the open yards, were washed away during the unprecedented rains. Even before they could recover from the financial and material losses, the sporadic rains are rubbing salt in their wounds.

Work at these salt pans usually lasts for eight months, from February to September, when the heat is conducive for the water to evaporate in the evaporation ponds, leaving behind just the white crystals.

“We recently revamped each evaporation pan, which cost us several lakhs, as the clay beds of the pans had been washed away during the floods. Before we could get some decent yield, another spell of rain has hampered the salt production,” said Peter, a salt pan owner.

Salt pan owners, who are puzzled by the sporadic rains during the hot summers, say there have been some serious changes in the region’s climate.