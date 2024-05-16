When nature goes bananas

“Now, the region has been receiving rains accompanied by gale and it is uprooting an average of 200 banana trees out of the 2,250 cultivated per acre,” says the hapless farmer, urging the Department of Horticulture to sell tissue-culture saplings at a subsidy rate as the farmers, at present, are purchasing them for Rs 25.

The banana fruit costs from Rs 5 to Rs 20 a piece and is rich in carbohydrates, and vitamins, particularly vitamin B, potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium, is used for making various products such as chips, puree, jam, jelly, juice, wine and halwa.

Thanks to the fertile soil and availability of water, Theni’s G9 banana variety has huge number of takers and is being exported to other countries, especially the Gulf. Theni apart, the banana trees are cultivated in large numbers in Sirumalai in Dindigul district, Tiruchy, Erode and Thoothukudi.

Speaking to TNIE, chairman of CENDECT KVK and a farmer from Theni P Pachaimal said red bananas are usually exported to various districts of Kerala where it is popular.

“This apart, at least 200 tonnes of bananas that include all varieties, including G9, are exported to the Gulf countries daily. But the export has come down by 50% now in the past few weeks as we are not getting good quality fruits due to the heat. The price depends on the quality of the fruit. Plus, once the fruit ripens, it should be sent to the market within three hours, and it is practically impossible for the farmers now,” he says, adding the state government should take steps to fix minimum support price for bananas.

“This year, the farmers in Theni harvested over 200 tonnes of red bananas. However, the price came down drastically from Rs 60 a kg to Rs 30,” he says.

President of Theni Banana Farmers Association and member of Farmer Producers Company AR Narayanasamy says the climatic condition in Theni is suitable for grapes, bananas, and coconut throughout the year.

“Rain is very important for the banana tree to grow. But, this year due to lack of rain, 60% of the crops were affected,” he points out.

The situation is the same everywhere. Member of Sirumalai Vegetable Farmers Producer Company (SVFPC) and CERD (NGO) Secretary S Alagesan says, the Sirumalai banana variety that has got a GI tag is also suffering a lot.

“Due to the increasing heat, Sirumalai hill bananas are facing a threat from the bunchy top virus that affects the tissue culture saplings. Other virus attacks like Panama wilt (Fusarium oxysporum) that makes the leaves and stems of banana trees turn yellowish and dry and slowly fall, are also being reported,” he points out.