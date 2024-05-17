Burnt flowers to cashew crunch

CUDDALORE: Disappointment and frustration are writ large in the face of A Sakthivel, a cashew farmer from Melmampattu village near Panruti in Cuddalore district, as he dries the meagre number of cashew nuts collected from his farm. With droplets of sweat dripping down his eyebrows, the 47-year-old farmer stares at his villain this season - the scorching sun.

“I usually harvest four to five sacks of cashews from one acre of land and the revenue the crop brings will be at least four times higher than my expenditure. But this year, the situation is different, blame it on the adverse weather conditions and the deficit monsoon in December, I was able to collect just a bag of cashews from an acre, affecting my income badly,” says Sakthivel, adding he got just Rs 8,500 as revenue after spending Rs 10,000 for an acre.

The expenses, the dejected farmer says, include paying Rs 400 to Rs 600 a day for the farmhands for the labour-intensive work associated with farming like clearing weed, controlling pests, collecting fruits, drying and sorting based on size and texture and packing.

Sakthivel’s is not just a lone case. The summer has battered hard on many farmers in the district which has the highest number of farmers engaged in the cultivation of cashew in the state. The region’s natural red sand is conducive for cashew growth and gives the fruit a unique flavour.

As the summer peaked earlier than usual, flowers in the trees got burnt before maturing into fruit, leading to significant reduction in the yield. Whether it is Panruti, Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudachalam, Parangipettai or nearby villages, the farmers have the same ‘burnt-out’ tale to say.