Custody death: Madurai Bench of Madras HC seeks status report on case transfer plea

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, during a vacation sitting, on Thursday directed the police department to file a status report on a petition, seeking the transfer of an alleged custodial death case from Madurai city police to the CB-CID.

Justice P Vadamalai issued the directions on a petition filed by K Kamalapriya after her husband Karthick allegedly died in police custody.

She also sought the preservation of the CCTV footage at Mathichiyam police station, where her husband was lodged before being shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital. She also sought the installation of a CCTV cameras in the grievous offences inquiry unit at the DCP (Traffic) office.